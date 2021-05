DENVER (KDVR) – A man struck with a pepper ball during Denver’s summer 2020 protests said he still wants to know whether or not the officer responsible will be held accountable.

A police officer struck Darrell Hampton with a pepper ball that exploded in his face. The incident was caught on camera.

Now that Denver Police has announced discipline for some officers for their actions during the protests, Hampton said he feels less hopeful that he’ll see accountability in his case.