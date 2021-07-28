American Indian culture celebrated at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Cheyenne Frontier Days is all about cowboy culture, but there is another culture that is celebrated as well: American Indian.

Out of the Wind River Indian reservation in Wyoming, the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group came here to dance.

“I would call it an educational cultural sharing enhancing the Cheyenne Frontier Days western theme,” said Sandra Iron Cloud.

Made up of teachers, college, high school, and elementary students. Even little ones present the different dance styles of the northern plains tribes.

“You have traditional dancing, you have fancy dancing, you have women’s jingle and women’s grass, you have over 500 nations in the United States,” said Iron Cloud.

American Indian dance is about storytelling, teaching younger generations, and history.

“It teaches lessons about life and it’s part of expressing who we are,” said Iron Cloud.

And the colorful clothing the dancers wear? Iron Cloud said that’s by design. “We make it colorful to enhance how we feel.”

Sandra Iron Cloud said learning how to dance is not difficult, “It’s ingrained, it’s our DNA.” And it is part of American history.