AMC Theatres opening at 9th and Colorado on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — AMC Theatres will be opening their doors to Denver moviegoers Friday at the new development on 9th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

The 26-acre urban project is a hub for shopping, dining, living and entertainment, located at the site of the former University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center.

The theater will be the newest amenity to 9+CO, offering recliners, reserved seating, adult beverages and concessions. AMC Theatres continue to keep their maximum capacity at 50% as set by Colorado COVID-19 guidelines.

Those interested in seeing a movie, but are wary of social distancing, can rent a theater for up to 20 people for a private showing. AMC’s website has a list of movie options and prices for these private showings.

Moviegoers interested in dining before or after a movie can enjoy a handful of newly opened restaurants around the area.