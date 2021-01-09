AMC reopening 9 more Colorado movie theaters on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 restriction ease, a number of movie theater chains are reopening in Colorado this week.
AMC is permitted to reopen by following Colorado’s 5 Star Certification Program.
Harkins and Cinemark Theaters have also opened some Colorado theaters on Friday.
New movies include: “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Monster Hunter,” “News of the World,” “Fatale” and “The Croods: A New Age.” Other new titles, such as “The Marksman,” will be added this month.
AMC Theaters now open in Colorado:
- AMC Twenty Mile 10
- AMC Castle Rock 12
- AMC Highlands Ranch 24
- AMC Chapel Hills 13
- AMC Orchard 12
- AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16
- AMC DINE-IN Southlands 16
- AMC Flatiron Crossing 14
- AMC DINE-IN Cherry Creek 8
- AMC Bowles Crossing 12
- AMC Westminster Promenade 24
- AMC CLASSIC Fort Collins 10
If you are looking to see a movie but do not feel comfortable gathering with people you do not know, AMC is offering private showings for up to 20 people.
AMC says it is implementing the following safety protocols and cleaning proceedures:
- Masks Required for All
- Food & Drinks in the Auditorium – In the auditorium, masks are still required, but may be removed while enjoying food and drinks. Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask before, during and after your movie. Select theatres have local or state mandates which require masks be worn at all times. Therefore, no food or beverages are permitted.
- Social Distancing Standards
- Reduced Auditorium Capacities – All AMC auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less.
- Cashless Transactions
- Hand Sanitizer & Disinfecting Wipes Available
- Condiments Available by Request
- Refills Available by Request
- Frequent Hand Washing
- Daily Associate Health Screenings
- Self-Check Your Health
- Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayers
- Upgraded MERV 13 Air Filters
- HEPA Filter Vacuums
- Routine Cleaning & Disinfecting