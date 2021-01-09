AMC reopening 9 more Colorado movie theaters on Friday

(Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 restriction ease, a number of movie theater chains are reopening in Colorado this week.

AMC is permitted to reopen by following Colorado’s 5 Star Certification Program.

Harkins and Cinemark Theaters have also opened some Colorado theaters on Friday.

New movies include: “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Monster Hunter,” “News of the World,” “Fatale” and “The Croods: A New Age.” Other new titles, such as “The Marksman,” will be added this month.

AMC Theaters now open in Colorado:

AMC Twenty Mile 10

AMC Castle Rock 12

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Chapel Hills 13

AMC Orchard 12

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

AMC DINE-IN Southlands 16

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14

AMC DINE-IN Cherry Creek 8

AMC Bowles Crossing 12

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

AMC CLASSIC Fort Collins 10

If you are looking to see a movie but do not feel comfortable gathering with people you do not know, AMC is offering private showings for up to 20 people.

AMC says it is implementing the following safety protocols and cleaning proceedures:

Masks Required for All

Food & Drinks in the Auditorium – In the auditorium, masks are still required, but may be removed while enjoying food and drinks. Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask before, during and after your movie. Select theatres have local or state mandates which require masks be worn at all times. Therefore, no food or beverages are permitted.

Social Distancing Standards

Reduced Auditorium Capacities – All AMC auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less.

Cashless Transactions

Hand Sanitizer & Disinfecting Wipes Available

Condiments Available by Request

Refills Available by Request

Frequent Hand Washing

Daily Associate Health Screenings

Self-Check Your Health

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayers

Upgraded MERV 13 Air Filters

HEPA Filter Vacuums

Routine Cleaning & Disinfecting