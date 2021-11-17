AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Lilly from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe who was last seen on Tuesday.

Lilly told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.

This is the AMBER Alert that was sent at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Lilly Ingalsbe description

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Weight: 111 pounds

111 pounds Hair: Auburn

Auburn Clothes: Last seen wearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack

Anyone who may have seen Lilly is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

Westminster police have created an email tip-line at tips@cityofwestminster.us. You can also call 303-706-3033. Please call or email any tips regarding Lilly.

Here’s the Amber Alert criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery

The Jefferson County Child Abduction Response Team was activated on Wednesday morning to help in the search for Lilly.