AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Lilly from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe who was last seen on Tuesday.
Lilly told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.
This is the AMBER Alert that was sent at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Lilly Ingalsbe description
- Height: 5 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 111 pounds
- Hair: Auburn
- Clothes: Last seen wearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack
Anyone who may have seen Lilly is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.
Westminster police have created an email tip-line at tips@cityofwestminster.us. You can also call 303-706-3033. Please call or email any tips regarding Lilly.
Here’s the Amber Alert criteria:
- The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,
- The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death
- There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery
The Jefferson County Child Abduction Response Team was activated on Wednesday morning to help in the search for Lilly.