Amber Alert issued for baby last seen with father in Colorado Springs

An Amber Alert was issued on Aug. 27, 2021, for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover, who was last seen in Colorado Springs with Earther Lee Glover (right), believed to be armed and dangerous. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday night for a 21-month-old girl last seen with her father in Colorado Springs, who police describe as armed and dangerous.

Police described the father, Earther Lee Glover, as a 50-year-old African American man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has bald/brown hair and wears glasses.

Police said he has a history of domestic violence.

Ezaria Glover, 21 months old, is described as African American and 2 feet tall and 21 pounds.

The related vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan.

They were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Earther Glover was involved in a domestic disturbance there with an ex-girlfriend. He took Ezaria from the care of his ex-girlfriend and fired a handgun at her and her 10-year-old son.

“Law enforcement is extremely concerned for the safety of the child,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Anyone who has information on Earther Glover’s whereabouts or the whereabouts of Ezaria Glover is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000