DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Pueblo County for a 2-month-old that was allegedly taken by her parents.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Elsy Ardolino was taken by her parents on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. from Pueblo West.
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. CBI said they were last known to be in the area of Alameda and Havana Street in Aurora.
Law enforcement believes Elsy is in danger. She may be with her mother, Ashley Ardolino, and father, Luis Novelo-Rojas.
Elsy is described as:
- Female
- 2 months old
- Has black hair and brown eyes
- Hispanic
The mother, Ashley, is described as:
- Female
- 39 years old
- Has brown hair and brown eyes
- White
- Is 5 feet, 4 inches tall
- Weighs 150 lbs.
The father, Novelo-Rojas, is described as:
- Male
- 35 years old
- Has black hair and brown eyes
- Hispanic
- Is 5 feet, 1 inch tall
- Weighs 160 lbs.
Police initially said they were believed to be in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL without license plates, but shortly after 2 p.m. said they were no longer looking for this SUV.
If you see Elsy or the parents you are asked to call 911 immediately.