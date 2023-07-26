AMBER Alert: Elsy Ardolino; suspects Ashley Ardolino (c) and Luis Novelo-Rojas (r). (Photos: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Pueblo County for a 2-month-old that was allegedly taken by her parents.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Elsy Ardolino was taken by her parents on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. from Pueblo West.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. CBI said they were last known to be in the area of Alameda and Havana Street in Aurora.

Law enforcement believes Elsy is in danger. She may be with her mother, Ashley Ardolino, and father, Luis Novelo-Rojas.

Elsy is described as:

Female

2 months old

Has black hair and brown eyes

Hispanic

The mother, Ashley, is described as:

Female

39 years old

Has brown hair and brown eyes

White

Is 5 feet, 4 inches tall

Weighs 150 lbs.

Ashley Ardolino is believed to have taken her 2-month-old daughter, Elsy, who is now the subject of an amber alert. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The father, Novelo-Rojas, is described as:

Male

35 years old

Has black hair and brown eyes

Hispanic

Is 5 feet, 1 inch tall

Weighs 160 lbs.

Luis Novelo-Rojas is believed to have taken her 2-month-old daughter, Elsy, who is now the subject of an amber alert. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Police initially said they were believed to be in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL without license plates, but shortly after 2 p.m. said they were no longer looking for this SUV.

If you see Elsy or the parents you are asked to call 911 immediately.