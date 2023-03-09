DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said they are looking for an 8-year-old who went missing out of Texas and may now be in Colorado.
According to the CBI, an Amber Alert child abduction was issued in Texas for Haven Barker. Barker was last seen on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. in San Jacinto County, Texas.
Barker is described as:
- 8-year-old girl
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
- White
- 4 feet, 5 inches tall
- Weighs 60 lbs.
CBI said she may be with suspect Charles Estep.
Estep is described as:
- 50-year-old man
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- American Indian
- 5 feet, 8 inches tall
- Weighs 165 lbs.
CBI said the car they’re believed to be in is described as:
- 2015 Honda Accord
- Black
- Texas license plate: PYS4575
CBI said law enforcement has reason to believe they may be in Colorado and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for Barker and Estep.
If you see either Barker or Estep, please call 911 immediately.