An Amber Alert was issued for Haven Barker out of Texas, and now police believe she may be in Colorado. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said they are looking for an 8-year-old who went missing out of Texas and may now be in Colorado.

According to the CBI, an Amber Alert child abduction was issued in Texas for Haven Barker. Barker was last seen on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. in San Jacinto County, Texas.

Barker is described as:

8-year-old girl

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

White

4 feet, 5 inches tall

Weighs 60 lbs.

CBI said she may be with suspect Charles Estep.

Estep is described as:

50-year-old man

Brown hair

Blue eyes

American Indian

5 feet, 8 inches tall

Weighs 165 lbs.

Police believe that missing girl Haven Barker maybe with this man Charles Estep. If you see them call 911 immediately. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

CBI said the car they’re believed to be in is described as:

2015 Honda Accord

Black

Texas license plate: PYS4575

Police believe that Haven Barker and Charles Estep may be traveling in this 2015 Honda Accord. If you see it in Colorado, call 911. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

CBI said law enforcement has reason to believe they may be in Colorado and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for Barker and Estep.

If you see either Barker or Estep, please call 911 immediately.