DENVER (KDVR) — A missing 2-month-old that was at the center of a statewide Amber Alert has been safely located.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the 2-month-old baby has been located and is safe.

Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35 was arrested in Arvada, where police were helping Denver Police find him in the area of 68th Avenue and Gray Street, Arvada Police said. Novelo-Rojas was wanted as an auto theft/eluding suspect and was on foot.

He was wanted along with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino in an Amber Alert after allegedly taking their 2-month-old daughter. The mother was also taken into custody on Thursday.

Statewide Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the baby has been living with a family member in Pueblo West for the past month after her mother allegedly made statements about hurting her. Ardolino told the family member to care for the baby.

PCSO said Novelo-Rojas and Ardolino are both wanted on multiple unrelated warrants.

On Tuesday night, Novelo-Rojas and Ashley went to visit their daughter when they got into an argument, investigators say. The parents allegedly took the baby and traveled north in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL.

Police in Aurora found the car abandoned on Wednesday.