Amber Alert activated for 3-year-old girl last seen in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — An amber alert has been activated for 3-year-old girl Savannah Camele.

Authorities say she has brown hair and brown eyes. They also believe Savannah is with 53-year-old Ricky Trujillo.

They believe Savannah was traveling with Trujillo in a 2006 white Ford Explorer, which was last seen at Hanover Street and Old Pueblo Road in Fountain.

The vehicle has a broken out rear window that is covered in plastic and black tape.

The vehicle also has flat black spiked rims. The license plate is a Colorado plate: AGA013.

Authorities say Savannah was in the company of her grandmother and Trujillo. Trujillo assaulted the child and pushed the grandmother out of the vehicle and fled.

Trujillo is believed to be armed with a hunting knife.

Police have not provided a photo of Savannah at this time. We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

If you see Savannah or Trujillo, call 911.