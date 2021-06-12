AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old in car stolen in Denver, last seen at 8th and Monaco

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — An amber alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jayleel Jones who was in a black Kia with Colorado license plate BELLZ92 when it was stolen in the 900 block of Quebec Street by a white male in his early 30s with a shaved head and heavy build, police say. The vehicle was last seen at 2:32 p.m. at 8th Street and Monaco Parkway.

Police say the vehicle has damage to the side door and tape on the rear hatch.

DENVER-AMBER-ALERT-1Download

Jones was wearing a Looney Toons T-shirt with navy blue shorts and white high-tops. He has diamond earrings and his hair is in corn rows.

Call 911 immediately if you have any information or see the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories