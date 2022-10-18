DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon who may be with her mother Alexis Mears.

A’myah is described as an African American female with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

A’myah Gordon is the subject of an AMBER Alert on Oct. 18, 2022 (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Mears is described as an 18-year-old African American female with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt and red sweatpants with black shoes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Alexis Mears us the suspect of an AMBER Alert out of Aurora on Oct. 18, 2022 (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Aurora Police said A’myah may have been taken from the Aurora Public Library at 14949 East Alameda Parkway in a possible parental kidnapping around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Mears left the library with A’myah and she does not have custody of her, only scheduled visitations, Aurora Police said.

Police believe Alexis Mears took her daughter, A’myah Gordon, on Oct. 18, 2022 and may be traveling in a white SUV (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The alert says they may be traveling in a white SUV. If you have any information, please call 911 or 303-739-1870.