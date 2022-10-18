DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-month-old A’myah Gordon who may be with her mother Alexis Mears.
A’myah is described as an African American female with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.
Mears is described as an 18-year-old African American female with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt and red sweatpants with black shoes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Aurora Police said A’myah may have been taken from the Aurora Public Library at 14949 East Alameda Parkway in a possible parental kidnapping around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Mears left the library with A’myah and she does not have custody of her, only scheduled visitations, Aurora Police said.
The alert says they may be traveling in a white SUV. If you have any information, please call 911 or 303-739-1870.