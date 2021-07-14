Amber Alert: 1-year-old in danger with missing father, who threatened violence

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 1-year-old child went missing with her father Wednesday evening after the man assaulted his wife.

Alexander Damian Martinez, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and has the initials “LS” tattooed on the top of his head.

His daughter, Gabriella Martinez, 1, is described as 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink pajama one-piece.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado Plate BBCS47.

Police said a witness heard Martinez say he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before he fled the scene. It happened at 9181 Federal Boulevard at the Park Place apartments.

Police urge people to call Westminster dispatch at 303-658-4360 with any information that could assist with the investigation.

Alexander Damian Martinez, 28, and Gabriella Martinez, 1