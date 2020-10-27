Amazon van recovered after packages stolen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s department needs help finding the suspects who stole an Amazon delivery van on Monday.

After the carjacking, two Hispanic males were seen unloading pkgs from the Amazon van into the grey F150 near S. Depew St. & W. Plymouth Dr. We located the stolen van, but the suspects & F150 are still at large. Call 303-271-0211 or tip line 303-271-5612 with any info. https://t.co/0Z1t6d9SMk — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 26, 2020

The van was stolen from the 5000 block of West Rowland Place in Littleton.

The armed man seen stealing the van is described as Hispanic, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a red bandana. The second suspect, seen unloading the van into a pickup truck, is described as Hispanic, according to the sheriff’s department.

The pickup, a dark grey four-door F150 Ford, was last seen near South Depew Street and West Plymouth Drive in Jefferson County.

Please call 303-271-0211 or the tip line (303-271-5612) if you have any information about the suspects or the vehicle.