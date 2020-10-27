Amazon van recovered after packages stolen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s department needs help finding the suspects who stole an Amazon delivery van on Monday.
The van was stolen from the 5000 block of West Rowland Place in Littleton.
The armed man seen stealing the van is described as Hispanic, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a red bandana. The second suspect, seen unloading the van into a pickup truck, is described as Hispanic, according to the sheriff’s department.
The pickup, a dark grey four-door F150 Ford, was last seen near South Depew Street and West Plymouth Drive in Jefferson County.
Please call 303-271-0211 or the tip line (303-271-5612) if you have any information about the suspects or the vehicle.