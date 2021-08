GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A semi rollover on Interstate 25 on Tuesday morning caused delays for several hours.

The Greenwood Village Police Department says the accident happened 2:48 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Belleview Avenue.

The driver of the Amazon semi was not injured.

Police said it would take several hours to move the semi from the interstate.

