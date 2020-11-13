Aluminum can shortage could soon impact craft breweries in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A nationwide shortage of aluminum cans is a threat to craft beer, according to Beer Business Daily, a trade publication.

Not since World War II has there been such a shortage of aluminum. Not to build bombers, but beer cans.

“By the end of this year we will be ten billion cans short,” said Scott Kerkmans a brewing professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

With more people staying home because of the economic shut downs across the country, more people are drinking beer.

“It’s not just beer, more people are drinking sodas at home more grocery buying but also more seltzer, seltzer is blowing up out there,” said Kerkmans.

Friday is canning day at Tivoli Brewing Company on the MSU campus, and for now, production continues.

“For the craft brew industry, this sucks,” said Ethan Tsai, Tivoli Brewery director.

So far the Tivoli continues to can their beer, getting their cans from secondary sources. The big brewing companies in Colorado are not as impacted by the shortage.

“Big brewers and Coke and Pepsi aren’t as impacted because they have contracted out their cans for multiple years in advance,” said Kerkmans.

As the shut downs continue, it will be a matter of too much beer and not enough cans.

“In the short term, a lot of beer that could have made it to consumers isn’t going to make it,” said Kerkmans.

The beer industry is hoping to be caught up by late 2021. That may be a long time to wait for a cold one.