DENVER (KDVR) — Alpine Rescue Team is reminding hikers to be prepared after a busy weekend of calls.

The rescue team received four calls on Saturday alone for injured individuals in the mountains at Hermans Gulf, Saint Mary’s and Kingston Peak.

However, Dawn Wilson with Alpine Rescue said it’s been busy for a while now.

“We’ve had a really busy July actually, we’ve had over two dozen rescues in the month of July and we think the rain is out and more people are out enjoying the Colorado backcountry,” Wilson said.

Alpine Rescue said it’s important to know before you go and to know your body.

“If you’re out there enjoying Colorado mountains, be safe. Do what you can of being educated and knowing your physical limitations,” she said. “The big thing too is social media and making sure you’re not trying to bag a peak or do a certain distance without paying attention to your body and if it’s telling you you need to stop and turn around.”

Being prepared means packing your essentials too for longer hikes.

10 Essentials

First aid kit Map and compass Pocket knife Matches/fire starter Shelter Flashlight Warm/rain clothing Emergency food Emergency water Sunglasses Companion

Always keep weather patterns in mind too, lightning is the most dangerous factor.

“If you see signs of lightning or hear thunder, you really should turn around off of those high peaks because it can be very dangerous. Those concerns are weather, being prepared,” she said.

She added that weather patterns change from one town to the next.

“Don’t think you’re going to leave the 90 degrees in Denver and think it’s going to be 90 degrees on top of Mount Evans, because it’s going to be very cold if you don’t have a jacket and supplies with you,” Wilson said.

But Alpine Rescue knows accidents happen, so they’re ready and willing if and when someone needs a hand.

Alpine Rescue is hosting its annual Evergreen Town Race fundraiser next Sunday, Aug. 6.

Proceeds from the race go directly back to assist in rescues.