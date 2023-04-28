DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for things to do this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities. Whether you want to do yoga with alpacas, try new food, check out a new park or watch the Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals, we have you covered.

Weather-wise, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

  1. Free day at Four Mile Historic Park– Denver- Friday
  2. Bluebird Music Festival– Boulder- Saturday and Sunday
  3. The Big Stir Festival– Denver- Saturday
  4. Great Western Alpaca Show– Denver- Friday through Sunday
  5. Elitch Gardens opening day- Denver- Saturday
  6. Nuggets vs Suns in Conference Semifinals– Denver- Saturday
  7. Rockies vs Diamondbacks– Denver- Saturday
  8. Free day at Denver Art Museum– Denver- Sunday
  9. Free Mario Kart races– Denver- Saturday
  10. Monster Jam– Colorado Springs- Friday through Sunday

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.