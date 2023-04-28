DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for things to do this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities. Whether you want to do yoga with alpacas, try new food, check out a new park or watch the Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals, we have you covered.
Weather-wise, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Free day at Four Mile Historic Park– Denver- Friday
- Bluebird Music Festival– Boulder- Saturday and Sunday
- The Big Stir Festival– Denver- Saturday
- Great Western Alpaca Show– Denver- Friday through Sunday
- Elitch Gardens opening day- Denver- Saturday
- Nuggets vs Suns in Conference Semifinals– Denver- Saturday
- Rockies vs Diamondbacks– Denver- Saturday
- Free day at Denver Art Museum– Denver- Sunday
- Free Mario Kart races– Denver- Saturday
- Monster Jam– Colorado Springs- Friday through Sunday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.