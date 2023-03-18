DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever wanted to see alpacas dressed in costumes, you may be in luck. An alpaca costume contest is taking place in Denver on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The contest will take place at the National Western Complex and is open to the public free of charge.

Four age groups — under 9, 9 to 11 years old, 12 to 14 years old and 15 to 19 years old — will take part in the competition with their costumed alpacas.

The costumes are judged on how comfortable the alpaca is and how imaginative the costume is.

The human contestant will also write a story talking about the costume.

This competition is part of the 2023 Mauri Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show that is taking place in Denver until March 19.