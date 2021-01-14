Almost $7 billion in unemployment benefits paid by Colorado Department of Labor since March 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment plans to provide an update on unemployment claims, fraudulent claims and the new system it rolled out to help unemployed Coloradans.

Since March 29, 2020, the CDLE said its paid $6.90 billion in unemployment benefits. Still, Coloradans tell the FOX31 Problems Solvers they are struggling to receive their money and get their questions answered.

On Sunday, CDLE launched a new unemployment benefits portal meant to make it easier for unemployed Coloradans to get their money and get their questions answered. At a press call on Thursday, CDLE will give an update on how the rollout is going.

CDLE will also give an update on fraudulent unemployment claims. The Department has identified an increase in reports of UI fraud that is likely connected to the expiration of CARES Act programs.