DENVER (KDVR) — Winter is flu, COVID, and RSV season in Colorado, but as rates of these illnesses continue to rise, health officials are warning of an additional virus sweeping Colorado.

According to Elbert County Public Health, the state recorded 94 norovirus outbreaks between Sept. 1-Dec. 22, 2023, the highest number in five years. Most have been in schools (42) and childcare facilities (34).

The agency reported the previous four year’s statewide outbreak numbers for the same time frame:

2019: 81 outbreaks

2020: Five outbreaks

2021: 41 outbreaks

2022: 47 outbreaks

Norovirus, commonly known as the stomach flu or stomach bug, is also a concern for public health officials and has been known to shut down schools and other public areas. One such closure FOX31 reported earlier this school year at Teller Elementary, where the highly contagious virus caused enough cases for the administration to close the school “to allow our community to recover.”

The most common norovirus symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

Preventative measures are simple: Wash your hands thoroughly and often, rinse fruits and vegetables, cook shellfish thoroughly, stay home when sick and avoid preparing anyone else’s food until two days after symptoms stop

As for treatment, there is no vaccine so the best thing to do is drink plenty of liquids to stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, flu rates in Colorado rose from 4.44 cases per 100,000 residents to 4.5 cases per 100,000 Coloradans between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment’s viral respiratory report dashboard.

RSV was following the same rising trend line as influenza, according to the dashboard, but in that last week of reported data for Dec. 17-24 cases dropped from 4.2 to 3.39 cases per 100,000 residents.

On the opposite side, COVID-19 rates in the state have been steadily declining during December, starting with 5.31 cases per 100,000 residents on Dec. 3 and dropping to 1.26 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 24 according to the state’s dashboard.