CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an “adult swingers’ club” that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.

According to court documents, The Office, located at 6886 S. Yosemite St., was described as a private club in a proposed use application in February 2022.

In the proposal, the owner’s attorney described it as a place that paying members would have access to 24 hours a day, but that would not offer “sexually oriented business services.”

Instead it said it would “allow consenting adults to engage with one another.”

Court documents claimed The Office promotes itself as a swinger’s club that is arranged specifically for sexual activities. It also claimed that in one room, the word “sex” is written on the ceiling.

Because the approved use for the space was not for sexual activities, the city alleged this is a violation of city zoning laws. This is because “sexual encounter centers,” as it is called in the zoning laws, are not allowed in the district the business is in.

A cease and desist letter was sent to the business in early August 2022, but the city said it had not heard back and it believed the business was still operating.

The city asked for the court to rule that it is a sexually oriented business and to permanently stop it from operating.