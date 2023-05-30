Alleged self-proclaimed Nazi arrested for stockpiling weapons

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — An alleged self-proclaimed Nazi and supporter of white supremacy is in federal prison once again after he was accused of stockpiling assault weapons and ammunition at his 2.5-acre mountain home in Cotopaxi.

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Forty-one-year-old Chad Edward Keith was arrested on May 8 after an undercover FBI informant documented Keith’s criminal activities for a year. He now faces federal weapons charges for being in possession of firearms as a “prohibited person,” due to a prior felony conviction back in 2003.

A cause for more concern, however, is Keith identifies as a “National Socialist,” and Nazi wanting to create a “white private community,” – beliefs Keith also said “he would die for absolutely,” per court documents.

“Keith frequently makes comments disparaging Jews and notes how he is unhappy that Jews control all financial and scientific aspects and run the world,” read court documents.

According to those records, Keith also had plans to build a school on his mountain property to give children weapons training and teach an antisemitic curriculum.

Local anti-hate organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are condemning Keith’s apparent ideology.

“You don’t train kids and have schools for kids to learn militia unless mentally you’re training them to be prepared to use it. The only thing to come if he were not found were people being murdered,” stated Portia Prescott, president of NAACP for the Rocky Mountain region.

But Keith’s partner, who did not want to be identified, said that’s not who he is and she will stand by her common law husband.

Keith is a good man. We do whatever we can to help others. It doesn’t matter their race, creed or color. If they need help, we’re there to help them. Even if it’s on the side of the road, or they need a place to sleep, or they need food, and that’s all I can say at this time. I have been advised not to comment about our case. Keith’s common law wife

A letter written by Keith’s partner to Judge Kristen L. Mix further describes Keith as someone with a character beyond reproach. You can read the letter in the link below.

However, ADL and NAACP said Keith’s arrest possibly prevented a potential mass tragedy.

“It is really distressing to know that in 2023, there’s someone who is a self-avowed Nazi who holds such antisemitic and white supremacist beliefs,” stated Scott Levin, regional director of ADL. “The hard part here is, is that he somehow must feel emboldened enough that he can crawl out from under the rocks to try to bring his ideology and his actions against so many different peoples.”