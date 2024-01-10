DENVER (KDVR) — Westminster police are looking for people of interest in an alleged scam that is targeting older adults.

The Westminster Police Department has been investigating several scams where older adults are told the funds in their bank accounts have been compromised.

The scammers then have the victims pull the funds from their bank accounts and transfer the money to what the scammers call a secure account or secure wallet.

Police said the scammers would go to the victim’s home to pick up the funds.

Westminster police have released two photos of alleged couriers who have gone to homes to pick up the money. They have also released a photo of the suspected vehicle, which is a silver minivan.

Westminster police want to identify the two people pictured. They are allegedly involved in a scam targeting older adults. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The minivan was allegedly used in the most recent scam.

Anyone with information on the people pictured is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

In August 2023, a study found Colorado was one of the top 10 states hit the hardest by scammers and identity thieves.

Colorado ranked No. 8 comparing the states with the most people affected by investment scams, with 229.9 reports per million, according to the study.