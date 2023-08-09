Editor’s note: This story contains details about sexual assault and harassment.

DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Jefferson County have arrested an alleged high-profile sexual predator who was wanted for targeting female hikers.

On Aug. 8 at 6:15 p.m., 911 received a call from a female hiker who encountered the suspect near the Beaver Brook Trail at Stapleton Park. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt and green sweatpants. He allegedly approached the hiker, exposed himself and performed lewd acts.

The victim was able to run away and call for help.

A couple of minutes later, Jeffco deputies said the suspect confronted another lone female hiker. He allegedly attempted to grab one of the victims before fleeing.

After what deputies described as an intense two-and-a-half-hour search. The man was found hiding in the woods. Jeffco deputies said the man tried to run but was ultimately taken into custody.

He was identified as 20-year-old Glenn Braden of Evergreen. He has been booked into the Jefferson County jail on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure.

Investigators believe Braden is the same suspect involved in a series of sexual encounters at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer and at the Three Sisters/Alderfer Park in Evergreen.

The series of encounters began back in April.

Timeline: Sexual predator reported on Jeffco trails

April 3: In the first reported incident, the sheriff’s office said the suspect approached a female hiker.

June 13: Similar to the April 3 report, the suspect confronted a female hiker. The sheriff’s office said the man’s behavior has become more aggressive each time.

July 11: The third incident reported happened at Flying J Ranch Park.

July 18: The suspect approached three separate female hikers and had predatory interactions with each of them.

July 24: The suspect approached a female hiker.

After each incident, the victims said the suspect ran into the woods to avoid capture.