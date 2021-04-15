Alleged gang members indicted in multiple armed robberies

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Several alleged gang members have been indicted on 69 counts, including aggravated robbery, kidnapping, assault and attempted murder charges, the 18th Judicial District Grand Jury announced on Thursday.

The indictments against the group, who allegedly robbed cell phone stores and a marijuana dispensary at gunpoint, also include violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

Seven of the eight suspects are identified below. Missing is 19-year-old Jalen Roosevelt Wright (not pictured).

Jermaine Jerome Wright (24)

Cartrell Bounds (24)

Kove Davis (28)

Damon Webster (28)

Marrell Jones (29)

Adrian Washington (26)

Hasina Allen-Turner (20)

The defendants are linked to eight armed robberies: three cellphone stores and a marijuana dispensary in Aurora, two Denver cellphone stores, one cellphone store in Highlands Ranch and one in Westminster.

The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Aurora Police Department were the key investigators. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department and Denver Police Department were partners in the investigation.