Alleged gang member on the run after drive-by shooting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking for your help finding a suspected gang member they believe is tied to a drive by shooting that happened last month.

According to the Greeley Police Department, 37-year-old Orlando Vasquez was targeting rival gang members when he fired multiple shots at a home in the 200 block of 43rd Avenue on May 16.

Ten casings from a 9mm gun were found outside the home and three bullets went through the front wall of the home but no one was injured.

Nearby surveillance video showed the vehicle was a black Ford Expedition with gray or silver trim and shiny aftermarket wheels. According to police, the suspect was sitting on the passenger side.

Hours later, police responded to a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue. One casing was found outside the home and no one was injured. Police said a vehicle matching the description of the earlier shooting was parked nearby.

About a week later, on May 23, Vasquez was arrested during a traffic stop. In addition to traffic violations, he was charged with possession of a weapon after officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband and resisting arrest.

Vasquez was released on bond on May 27, and not tied to the drive by shooting until June 12.

Police said he is on the run, possibly in Texas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department gang unit.