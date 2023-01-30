AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on five counts of felony drug distribution charges and is currently incarcerated. The 18th District Attorney’s Office added allegations of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance to a minor last week, APD said.

Investigation leads to more charges for accused drug dealer

Officers responded to the deadly overdose of a 14-year-old on Dec. 11, which launched an investigation into the teen’s death.

The investigation was a joint effort between Aurora’s Narcotics, Crimes Against Children and Gang Intervention units which identified Mejia-Sanabria as a local drug dealer and possibly the source of the deadly fentanyl.

Mejia-Sanabria was arrested after an operation on Dec. 20 when police confiscated 21.6 grams of fentanyl, or approximately 220 pills, and 5.4 grams of methamphetamine, the department said.

The investigation uncovered communication between the teen and Mejia-Sanabria via cellphone records which led to probable cause for the additional charges, according to APD.

“The dedicated investigative teams committed themselves to bring justice to a child victim in this case,” Lt. Chris Poppe of Aurora police’s Investigative Services Section said. “The partnership between Crimes Against Children detectives and undercover investigators, using a combination of traditional investigative techniques and covert tactics, brought this investigation to a successful conclusion and prevented this criminal from further victimizing our community.”

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or any other crime to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.