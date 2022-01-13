Alleged Denver cathedral vandal turns herself in, faces hate crime

DENVER (KDVR) – A 26-year-old woman is being charged with a hate crime and felony criminal mischief after she allegedly spray-painted Denver’s Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception with messages and symbols of hate.

Madeline Cramer fled to Oregon after the tagging incident last October, but the Denver district attorney’s office said Thursday that she turned herself in to law enforcement on Wednesday night.

Prosecutors are calling it a bias-motivated crime targeting Christians.

Denver cathedral vandalized (KDVR)

Cramer allegedly spray-painted a swastika on the door and wrote things like, “Let my children free,” “KKK,” and “Love wins” on the property.

The Archdiocese of Denver told FOX31 then that it was aware of at least 25 parishes or ministry locations that have been the target of vandalism, property destruction or theft last year.

“This has included broken windows, damaged and defaced statues, graffiti, attempted arson, vehicle damage, stolen religious items, and other break-ins and thefts. More than 10 incidents have occurred in the last six months,” the archdiocese said.