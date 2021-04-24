Alleged car thief arrested in Arvada after multiple other attempted vehicle thefts, injuring car owner

Police in Arvada arrested a suspected car thief after the suspect attempted to break in to multiple other cars. (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department).

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – After a pursuit, police in Arvada arrested a suspect Saturday morning believed to be involved in multiple vehicle thefts and attempted thefts that left one car owner injured.

Around 2:50 a.m., police say suspects in a stolen Kia Soul were attempting to break into a truck in the 7300 block of West 73rd Avenue. The owner confronted the suspects, and the suspects fired a gun and left the area. No injuries were reported.

At 6:42 a.m., a brown Kia Soul was reported as the suspect vehicle in another vehicle theft in the 7500 block of Pierce Street, where a Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

At 7:05 a.m., the suspects in the stolen Kia Soul and Hyundai Elantra were attempting to break into another vehicle in the 8100 block of Kline Street. The car owner confronted the suspects and was hit by one of the suspect vehicles. Police say the car owner does not have life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, the suspects abandoned the Kia Soul and were believed to be in the Hyundai Elantra.

An officer located the Elantra in the 7400 block of West 84th Way. The suspect vehicle attempted to flee the scene and officers pursued.

Arvada Police Department said they ended the pursuit near Sheridan Boulevard and I-70, where a suspect then fled on foot. There was only one suspect in the vehicle that was pursued, police said, and he is in custody.

Names of the suspects have not yet been released.