Deputies in Adams County are searching for this suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Arapahoe County. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Centennial are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a bank robbery, the bank and nearby businesses have been evacuated.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a bank robbery at the Key Bank located at 20290 East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the suspect fled from the bank. Deputies are currently searching the surrounding area for him.

A bomb squad is on scene to assist deputies. According to ACSO, the suspect left a device in the bank and the bomb squad is examining it. The bank and nearby businesses have evacuated.

The suspect is described as:

White man

6-feet-tall

Thin build

Wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, gray cargo pants, white shoes, and a mask

Carrying a blue Walmart bag

An alleged bank robber in Centennial fled the scene in this tan Honda Accord. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect is believed to have driven away in an early 2000s tan Honda Accord.

Due to the search, Smoky Hill Road is closed at Picadilly Street.

If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately. Deputies are asking everyone to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update as more information becomes available.