Alleged at-fault driver in deadly West Highland crash in police custody

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have detained the driver of a black Acura that allegedly caused a crash on Saturday killing a man and hospitalizing a juvenile.

The driver in the alleged at-fault vehicle was traveling westbound on 32nd Avenue and the driver of a white Subaru was traveling northbound on North Lowell Boulevard.

Police reported the driver in the Acura ran a red light and crashed into the Subaru, killing a man and seriously injuring a juvenile.

Several other cars in the area were damaged in the crash.

The specific charges have not been released and police are holding the Acura driver for investigation.