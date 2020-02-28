Alleged 1984 hammer killer arrives in Colorado; first hearing next week

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of killing four people in the Denver area in 1984 has been extradited to Colorado. Alexander Christopher Ewing is being held at the Arapahoe County jail, officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, an advisement hearing is scheduled for Ewing on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Arapahoe County District Court.

Last week, the Nevada Supreme Court denied Ewing’s appeal challenging extradition.

Ewing is suspected of killing an Aurora couple and their 7-year-old child in 1984. Investigators say he beat Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett to death with a hammer.

A 3-year-old girl survived the attack but was left with serious injuries.

Six days earlier, Ewing allegedly broke into a Lakewood home and killed 50-year-old Patricia Smith by beating her with a different hammer.

According to the Associated Press, Ewing had been in prison in Nevada since 1984 for attacking a Las Vegas-area couple after escaping while being transported to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

In August 2018, Ewing’s DNA was linked to the four metro Denver killings.