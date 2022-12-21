DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic cold front arrived in Colorado on Wednesday. Temperatures quickly plummeted below zero and were expected to stay there until Friday, with wind chill temperatures to reach as low as negative 50 degrees.

Find information below on ways to protect yourself, your pets and your property through the cold; where to find shelter; and how to stay on top of the latest weather information.

Protect your home and vehicle

FOX31 has a list of resources for keeping your home in working order during the deep freeze and what to do if things go awry.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible. But for those who must travel, here are resources to help keep your vehicle in good condition through the dangerous cold.

Keep pets safe

The extreme cold will be dangerous not only to humans but to pets and outdoor animals. Here are ways to keep your furry friends safe.

Where to get shelter from the cold

Exposure to the cold this week will be dangerous. Read about hypothermia, frostbite and how to treat the conditions here.

For those in need of shelter, warming centers are open in the following locations.

Denver warming shelters

24-hour shelter: A 24-hour warming shelter opened Wednesday afternoon at Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Get more information here.

A 24-hour warming shelter for up to 100 people opens Thursday at 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Downtown Denver YMCA, 25 E. 16th Ave.

A 24-hour warming shelter for up to 100 people opens Thursday at 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Downtown Denver YMCA, 25 E. 16th Ave. Day shelter: On Thursday and Friday, all open Denver recreation centers and libraries will be open during regular operating hours to serve as warming centers. Anyone who seeks shelter at a recreation center currently housing migrants will be shuttled to a different center. Check Denver’s rec center and library hours and locations here.

On Thursday and Friday, all open Denver recreation centers and libraries will be open during regular operating hours to serve as warming centers. Anyone who seeks shelter at a recreation center currently housing migrants will be shuttled to a different center. Check Denver’s rec center and library hours and locations here. Transportation: Shelters and warming centers will be served between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday-Friday. Shuttles to the Coliseum and YMCA will run from the St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., and the Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

Aurora warming shelters

Overnight shelter for single adults: Aurora Day Resource Center, 13387 E. 19th Pl. It can accommodate up to 200 people and will operate as an overnight shelter during the cold.

Aurora Day Resource Center, 13387 E. 19th Pl. It can accommodate up to 200 people and will operate as an overnight shelter during the cold. Shelter for families: COMITIS Crisis Center, 2178 Victor St.

COMITIS Crisis Center, 2178 Victor St. Day shelter: Colfax Community Network, 1585 Kingston St., will be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lakewood warming shelters

Overnight shelter: Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood St. Lakewood, 80214. It will be the overnight shelter starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood St. Lakewood, 80214. It will be the overnight shelter starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Day shelter: St. Bernadette Catholic Parish, 7240 W. 12th Ave. Lakewood, 80214; 303-233-1523. On Thursday, visitors to Lakewood United Methodist Church will be shuttled to Saint Bernadette Catholic Parish, which will be the day shelter until 7 p.m.

Boulder warming shelters

24-hour shelter : Boulder opened an emergency warming shelter Wednesday at the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Dr. The shelter will stay open through Saturday morning.

: Boulder opened an emergency warming shelter Wednesday at the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Dr. The shelter will stay open through Saturday morning. Wednesday-Thursday night: Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 Broadway, will also open on Wednesday and Thursday nights. It will stay open all day on Thursday and Friday for those who stayed overnight.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 Broadway, will also open on Wednesday and Thursday nights. It will stay open all day on Thursday and Friday for those who stayed overnight. Women, trans, nonbinary shelter: The Lodge at Mother House for persons identifying as women, transgender or nonbinary. Learn more on Mother House’s website or call 720-579-1637.

The Lodge at Mother House for persons identifying as women, transgender or nonbinary. Learn more on Mother House’s website or call 720-579-1637. Youth shelter: TGTHR’s The Source for homeless youth. Learn more on TGTHR’s website or call 303-447-1207

Follow the latest forecasts

The Pinpoint Weather team will stay on top of the extreme cold front on air, online and in the FOX31 and Pinpoint Weather apps. Stay on top of the forecasts as they change and impact roads and businesses with these resources.