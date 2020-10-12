‘All the bones on her left side are broken’: Aurora family wants answers after hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sept. 21, Angela Critton got a call that changed her life forever.

“I had to give the doctors permission to conduct three emergency surgeries on my sister,” Critton said.

Angela’s sister Cotina Critton, 39, was struck by driver going 45 mph around 8:30 p.m. at E. Iliff Avenue and S. Salem Street. According to Aurora police, Cotina crossed the roadway in the middle of the street, not using a crosswalk. The driver did not stop.

Critton told FOX31 officials claim the car was a Nissan Murano. Two weeks later, police still haven’t identified who was behind the wheel.

“I really just can’t believe this happened to her,” Critton said. “She’s at a point right now where she can’t talk to me, she can’t really say anything, all can see are the expressions on her face.”

Doctors gave Critton an extensive list of injuries, which include almost every bone of the left side of Contina’s body that’s either broken or severely fractured.

“If the person that found her on the road had not got there when they did, had they been 10 minutes later, she would be dead,” Critton said.

Cotina has been on a ventilator since the night of the accident and was recently transferred to Kindred Hospital. Because of the pandemic, family and friends can only visit her via FaceTime.

“I want her to come back and be the same Cotina she was,” Angela said. “My Tinkerbelle.”

Among all the emotions felt by the Critton family, anger continues to bear the most weight. They want answers and for the driver to come forward.

“They had to have known they hit her,” Critton said, scrolling through pictures of her beloved sister on her iPhone. “Going that fast she definitely hit the windshield and rolled over her to break all those bones in her body.”

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Cotina’s medical bills. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.