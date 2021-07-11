All-Star Week events bring people downtown despite safety concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — City leaders stressed Sunday that there is no ongoing threat to the public, after four people were arrested on a series of gun and drug charges near Coors Field.

The LoDo neighborhood is the center of live music and other events leading up to the All-Star Game Tuesday. Tourists and locals said they heard about the arrests, but didn’t let it stop them from coming to the area.

“I was kind of panicked at first. I was like we were here last night, we’re going to be here tonight and the following night. But I thought this is probably the safest place to be because there’s so much security,” said Sherri Herrera, visiting Denver from Pueblo.

Jacie Dickerson and her family came to the area for the celebrity softball game and noticed an increased police presence.

“Actually we were down here a few days ago and noticed an even larger police presence before that so it felt safe,” said Dickerson.