All-Star Game will boost revenue for Colorado, governor says

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Colorado Rockies.

Not even a mask could hide the smile on the governor’s face when he made the announcement.

“Colorado has really knocked one out of the park on this one and landed the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It is incredibly exciting,” said Polis.

Major League Baseball’s 91st Midsummer Classic will be the second one ever to be hosted in the Mile High City, which first hosted the event in 1998.

“It’s been a long year and I could think of nothing more energizing to help advance our recovery and to boost our economy than by bringing the 2021 Midsummer Classic back to the Mile High City,” said Hancock.

According to an MLB statement, the Rockies were chosen because they were already in the bidding process to host the All-Star Game, and MLB staff have already made several trips to Denver.

“It’s really a pivotal turning point, not just for a return to normalcy but the opportunity to move forward and highlight in Colorado, Denver, and Colorado nationally,” said Polis.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr., said, “Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies…we appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region.”

Besides being a lot of fun for baseball fans, Polis said the event will bring in $190 million in revenue to Colorado.