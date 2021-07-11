All-Star Game providing much needed push to downtown area businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — With thousands flooding the downtown area for All-Star Game events, local businesses are hoping it will put a much needed recovery in fast forward mode.

Seated restaurant dining is up from 77% three months ago, with many reporting operating at full capacity.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Operations Director Marc Tillis tells FOX31 while takeout service was extremely helpful during the pandemic, seeing a bustling crowd is inspiring in many ways.

“Just something different about them in the building, in your home, and taking care of people, you get an energy that feeds off of that, it’s great,” he said.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar was at full capacity during All-Star Game festivities.

The Big Red F Restaurant Group owns 13 businesses in Colorado, including Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Lola, Centro Mexican Kitchen, West End Tavern and Post Chicken and Beer, with a new location opening in Estes Park.

Spokesperson Kelly Cummings tells FOX31 the All-Star Game will provide an added boost during the recovery phase of the pandemic.

“People bustling about, yes it can absolutely help us to jump start the recovery,” she said.

Many businesses will need extra help for summer crowds eager to once again enjoy dining out.

“One of the challenges is labor I think it’s no secret that there’s a labor shortage,” Cummings said.

Employees receive special training to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

“All of our staff and bartenders are keeping an eye on alcohol consumption making sure that we’re not overserving,” Cummings said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association reports that restaurants generate approximately $348 million in state taxes.