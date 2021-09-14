All pre-evacuations lifted, roads reopened around Black Mountain Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Pre-evacuations have been lifted as the Black Mountain Fire that sparked on Aug. 29 in the Routt National Forest near the East Troublesome burn scar is now 91% contained.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office lifted the pre-evacuation for zones K11 and HSS21a, which leaves no areas under that status.

GCSO also reopened County Road 21 at the intersection with Highway 40, but land closures in the area remain in effect, including closures of the Black Mountain Fire area, as well as Forest Service and BLM land closures.

It was determined that the fire was sparked by lightning. The fire has burned 418 acres and is expected to be fully contained by Oct. 31.