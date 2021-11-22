All lanes of I-25 South Gap will open in time for Christmas

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Christmas is coming early for Colorado commuters this year, as an easier commute between Colorado Springs and Denver was high on everybody’s wishlist.

Gov. Jared Polis and state transportation leaders announced Monday that all lanes, including express lanes in both directions of the I-25 South Gap Project, will open mid-December, nearly one year ahead of schedule. Watch the press conference on FOX31 NOW here.

“We are proud to deliver the Gap highway project ahead of schedule and under budget. All lanes of traffic both ways through the I-25 South Gap between Monument and Castle Rock will be open an entire year earlier than promised. We are reducing traffic, improving infrastructure and safety and this stretch of I-25 is key to powering our economic recovery forward as it connects people, businesses and communities. I thank all of our local, state and federal partners for their collaboration,” Polis said.

The project features wider shoulders, rebuilt bridges, new wildlife crossings and new pavement. The exact date of the lane openings will be announced later, pending final construction details.

The Colorado Department of Transportation contracted with Kraemer North America back in September of 2018.

Crews will continue minor construction through next summer. That work includes final paving and striping operations in the middle section of the project, installation of deer guard off mainline I-25 and landscaping.

Toll testing and integration will be ongoing through 2022.