DENVER (KDVR) — This year, Christmas in Denver is coming early. Mariah Carey announced her holiday shows, including a stop in the Mile High City.

The famous singer is best known for her holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” She’s sold more than 200 million albums and hit 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, which is more than any solo artist in history.

Carey makes 13 stops across the country. She starts mid-November in California and reaches Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Carey will be performing at Ball Arena before moving on toward the east coast.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Get in the holiday spirit early with Carey’s holiday classics.