All-gender restroom sign installed at Collegiate Prep Academy in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – An all-gender restroom sign has been installed at Collegiate Prep Academy on Friday.

“Creating gender neutral restrooms is just one small change our schools can make that can have an enormous impact on someone’s feelings of safety and acceptance,” said Ikeya Raspberry-Green, 10th grade student at Collegiate Prep Academy. “Having a space where you can go and just be yourself is one of the best feelings in the world when you feel alone.”

The district plans to continue to install all-gender signs for bathrooms in all DPS facilities.

This initiative was passed unanimously by the Board of Education in Jan. 2020.

“Equity is a cornerstone in the work we do as educators every day,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova. “We must continue working to create inclusive environments where students feel safe, welcomed and accepted. Today marked an important step forward in continuing to foster that culture, and letting our students know we are always looking out for them.”