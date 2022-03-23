FLORENCE, Colo. — All city council members for the City of Florence resign Tuesday, according to the Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud.

The only person left on the city council is Mayor Paul Villagrana.

In a letter to the city, Councilman Mike Vendetti (Ward 3) said, “the law of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town, I can no longer be a part of this organization.”

Councilwoman Kristal Wood (Ward 1) said, “Although my term has not yet come to an end, I feel that I have reached the limit on the scope of that influence and my ability to fully represent. It is time to pass the torch to another.”

“I truly wish that I could fulfill my term, but I have drawn the conclusion that it is not possible given current circumstances,” Councilwoman Melissa Hardy said.

“I feel we all did our best with what was dealt to us and we need to keep our heads up high,” Councilman Anthony Esquibel (Ward 1) said.

Below you can read all of the former city council members’ resignation letters.

Councilman Brian Allen (Ward 2) told FOX21 News, he had also resigned on Tuesday but hasn’t written his letter of resignation yet.

City council meetings have been canceled until further notice.

“Unfortunately, things have happened,” Mayor Villagrana said. “I have only been the mayor for four months and on the city council for two years. Right now, the interim city manager and I are waiting for guidance from our city attorney.”

