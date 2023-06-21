DENVER (KDVR) — Pride month is bringing celebratory events and festivals to the mile-high city, including a parade that, for the first time ever, will feature contingents from each of the local professional sports teams.

The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade will march take off from Cheesman Park at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and make its way to Civic Center Park.

From the Denver Nuggets, the mascot Rocky and the dancers will join the Skyline Drumline and the Mile High City Hype Squad in representing the 2023 NBA Champions.

“Along with everyone else in Colorado, we were thrilled to see the Nuggets win their first NBA title,” Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax said. “Denver is the best sports town in the country, and we are excited to have the support of so many of our pro sports teams at this year’s Pride Parade. Now more than ever, that show of solidarity is a very meaningful statement.”

The Denver Broncos will be represented in the parade by the cheerleaders and Miles the mascot.

Dinger, the mascot for the Colorado Rockies, will appear in the parade for the major league baseball scene.

The Colorado Avalanche will show support in the parade with their mascot Bernie marching with drums from the Celly Squad alongside the ice patrol.

From the lacrosse team the Colorado Mammoth will bring their Wild Bunch dancers and their mascot Wooly.

Finally, the mascot RapidMan will represent the professional soccer team Colorado Rapids.

After the parade, the Denver PrideFest will continue with festivities at Civic Center.