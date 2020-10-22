All Denver Mountain Parks in Clear Creek County are closed due to high fire danger

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday that due to the high fire danger and in accord with the United States Forest Service closure announcement, the following parks are closed until further notice:

All Denver Mountain Parks properties located in Clear Creek County, which include: Echo Lake Summit Lake Hicks Mountain Pence Mountain Mount Judge Snyder Mountain Forsberg Park

Beaver Brook Trail at Genesee Park in Jefferson County

The closure is until further notice.

Denver Parks and Recreation urges everyone to use caution.