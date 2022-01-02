All Boulder Valley schools to open Wednesday, no structures damaged in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District said none of its buildings were damaged by the Marshall Fire and schools will open as planned on Wednesday.

“Our maintenance crews have confirmed that none of our buildings were damaged by the flames, and they are in the process of ‘air scrubbing’ buildings that were impacted by smoke,” the BVSD website said. “Additionally, Xcel Energy has restored electricity to all of our buildings, and we are told that natural gas should be back on by Tuesday.”

Due to the impact of the fire on teachers and staff in the area, the district is offering substitutes a rate of $175 during the week and $200 on Fridays. Child care and food service workers are needed, as well as bus drivers and custodians.

The district is encouraging parents, students and staff directly impacted by the fire to utilize resources and other students to be empathetic to the trauma some of their classmates may have endured.

“Additionally, we recognize that this situation frightened many of us, including our kids. This tragedy may compound the trauma already experienced due to the other crisis situations we’ve faced over the past year, including the pandemic and the Boulder shooting. Let us all work to support each other and our kids during this difficult time,” the site said.

The American School Counselor Association offers these tips for parents and kids:

Try and keep routines as normal as possible. Kids gain security from the predictability of routine, including attending school.

Limit exposure to television and the news.

Be honest with kids and share with them as much information as they are developmentally able to handle.

Listen to kids’ fears and concerns.

Reassure kids that the world is a good place to be, but that there are people who do bad things.

Parents and adults need to first deal with and assess their own responses to crisis and stress.

Rebuild and reaffirm attachments and relationships.

BVSD said it will delay the release of report cards for one month and expect other impacts as the community works through this tragedy.