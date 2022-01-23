All Adams 14 schools will return to in-person learning starting Monday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – All Adams County School District 14 schools will operate in person beginning on Jan. 24, according a letter sent to parents, family and staff members on Sunday.

The decision is based on current staff shortage data.

Last week, the school district said some schools that had planned on virtual learning starting on Wednesday would actually return to in-person classes as schools figure out how much staff they have available to work.

The school district said it would continue monitoring staff shortages, and in the meantime, parents are encouraged to get themselves and their eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19.