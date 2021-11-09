All aboard the Winter Park Express, back for 2022 season

Winter Park Express

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Amtrak Winter Park Express is back and ready to transport skiers and snowboarders to the slopes this 2021-2022 season.

After a brief hiatus during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, the “ski train” is back, and ready to bring Coloradans from Denver to Winter Park.

Rides for the 2021-2022 season will begin Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from the weekend of January 14-16, through the weekend of April 1-3. One-way tickets start at $29, with child tickets — ages two through 12 — beginning at $14.50.

