DENVER (KDVR) — One of the best ways to get to the high country for a day of skiing and snowboarding is having someone else driving, or in this case, conducting.

Get ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the views, the Winter Park Express is officially departing.

On Friday morning, Gov. Jared Polis arrived with his skis and hopped on the first Winter Park Express train of the 2024 season at Union Station.

“How great to be able to ride with all the weather and snow, to not have to think about the driving. It’s just $49, good value compared to gas and parking, and gets you to Winter Park in two hours,” said Polis to FOX31.

Aside from hitting the slopes, Polis discussed his vision for the mountain passenger rail.

“We are working on expanding this kind of service so people can not only get to Winter Park, but also Steamboat, also Eldora, and year-round, people want to do this in the summer too,” said Polis.

The Winter Park Express will take riders on Amtrak’s California Zephyr route and drop them off at Winter Park Resort.

The trains will run to and from Winter Park Resort on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 12 through March 31. There will also be two extra roundtrips on Thursday, March 14, and Thursday, March 21.

The trains leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park around 9 a.m. The return trains leave the resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 6:40 p.m.

People can bring skis and snowboards as carry-ons for no additional charge.

Some discounts are available, including 50% off for kids aged 2 through 12. Standard one-way tickets start at $49, making the roundtrip $98 per person.