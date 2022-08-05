Update: There was a statewide threat recieved by the Colorado Community College System. In addition to FRCC, other community colleges are responding with added security. The Auraria Campus in Denver has evacuated, while many other schools went into lockdown or lockout procedures. For updates on the impact of this threat on learning at the different campuses impacted click here.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department is currently responding to threats made at the campus of Front Range Community College.

As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College campuses in Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster were placed on lockout around 8:30 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the security team at FRCC has secured the perimeter at all three campuses due to a potential threat in the area. This means all of our outside doors are locked, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual,” officials with the FRCC said in a tweet.

Officers are on scene of the Westminster campus and are in the early stages of this investigation.

FRCC has also asked those who are not currently on campus not to come to campus until the all-clear has been given by law enforcement. You will not be granted entry if you try to go into a campus building.

